2 youths die in road mishap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, two youths, who sustained grave injuries when the motorcycle on which they were riding was dashed by an unidentified vehicle near Kannad town on Sunday night, died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The deceased are Ashutosh Gulale (23) and Om Sonawane (21).

The youths were riding a motorcycle bearing number MH 20 GH 8661 from Andhaner to Kannad on Sunday at 8.15 pm. While passing through Dhule-Solapur National Highway, an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler. The impact of the accident was very severe. Gulale and Sonawane, both sustained grave injuries. They were admitted to a local rural hospital. However, they were recommended admission to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as their health was deteriorating. However, Sonawane died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, while Gulale succumbed to his injuries while on his way to GMCH. Om was the single son and his father was a gram sevak of the village. He is survived by his parents and one sister. The last rites upon him were performed at Chopda in Jalgaon district on Monday. The last rites on Gulale were also performed at Nandurbar on Monday. He is survived by a wife, a daughter, a mother and a brother.