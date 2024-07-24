2 youths killed after speeding vehicle hit them in Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two young riders were killed on Padegaon Road at 4 pm on Wednesday after a speeding vehicle hit them. The Cantonment Police said that the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained until late night.

According to details, the youths were proceedings towards Daultabad T-point from Nagar Naka on a motorcycle (MH-20-FZ-5530). A heavy vehicle hit them on a turn near Mitmita at 4 pm.

The impact of the dash was so powerful that the rider and their vehicle were thrown away. The motorcycle literally turned into pieces. Residents of nearby areas sent the injured youths to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by ambulance. One of the injured died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at ICU of the GMCH late at night.

As per the preliminary probe of Police, a school bus may have hit the motorcycle and run away. The mobile of the riders was turned into pieces. Also, the deceased has no document or card. The preliminary enquiry also indicates that the motorcycle is in the name of the woman from the Mukundwadi area. Cantonment Police were trying until late at night to ascertain the identity of the deceased.