2 youths killed after their 2-wheeler hits stationary truck

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Two college youths were killed on the spot when their two-wheeler dashed against a stationary truck from rear at Bhendala Phata on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Road on Wednesday early morning.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Nayan Shengule (18, Talpimpri, current residence Gangapur) and Adiraj Ramnath Sumb (18, Manjri, current residence in Gangapur).

According to details, Yash Shengule and Adiraj Sumb passed HSC together and appeared for the recently held NEET.

They had also joined a private coaching classes in the city to prepare for JEE-Main examination. They took a room on rent in the city. They left their towns and started proceeding towards Aurangabad at 6.30 am today on their motorcycle (MH-20-EX-6048). They were also carrying some goods in a sack.

A truck (KA,56, 4123) which was carrying centring materials to Hyderabad from Mumbai was halted at the centre of Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Road near Bhendala Phata by its driver Mohammed Naser to replay a nature’s call.

In the meantime, the vehicle of Adiraj and Yash dashed the truck from the rear.

The impact of the dash so powerful that brain one youth turned into pieces while the chest of another youth was pierced with steel rods. There were killed on the spot. On receiving information, PSI of Gangapur Police Station Deepak Auti rushed towards the spot with an ambulance.

The dead bodies of both the youths were taken to Sub-district Hospital. The family members of the victims greaved and cried on getting the news of the accident. Police seized the truck. The process of registering a case was underway. Last rites were performed on them at the same crematorium at 11 am today.