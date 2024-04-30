2 youths with sword land in police trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police arrested two youths with a sword searching for a customer at the industrial estate of Waluj on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Arjun Rajesh Danke (21, Waluj) and Sahil Babu Chaus alias Guddu (23, Pandharpur). A case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station against them.

According to details, assistant police inspector (API) Manoj Shinde received information on Monday evening that one youth was in search of a customer to sell his sword, near lawns on Kamlapur Road.

API Manoj Shinde, PSI Jadhav, constables Vinod Nitnawre, Nitin Iname and Suresh Bhise under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde laid a trap.

The police team arrested the suspect Arjun Danke on seeing him at 7.30 pm and seized a sword wrapped in a piece of clothing from him.

He confessed to searching for a customer for the sale of the sword. He also informed police that he purchased the sword from Sahil Babu Chaus. Police checked the mobile phone of Danke and found a video clip in which Guddu Chaus showed a sword.

The police team raided Pandharpur at 8.30 pm and arrested him. Police also checked the mobile phone of Guddu. In the video, it was seen that Guddu was holding a sword while sitting on a horse. Arjun Danke was booked for possessing a sword without a licence and Chaus for selling him that sword.