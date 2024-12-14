20% candidates absent for CTET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As many as 20% of the registered candidates were absent for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was conducted smoothly in two phases on Saturday across 38 centres in the city.

The exam was organized by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The test was held in two sessions: from 9 to 12 pm and from 2 to 5 pm. This year, Paper 2 was conducted in the morning session, while Paper 1 was held in the afternoon. The exam took place at 38 schools and colleges in the district. To oversee the exam, a team of officers from the CBSE regional office in Pune, led by the assistant secretary, visited the city. Around 48,000 candidates had registered for the exam. City coordinator Dr. Sharda Gupta ensured that the exam was conducted smoothly at all centres. She also mentioned that students who came from Marathwada and North Maharashtra did not face any difficulties during the exam.