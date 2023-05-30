20 encroachments near Shahnoormiya dargah chowk cleared

Encroachments would have lead to flooding in rainy season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to clear unauthorized encroachments along the roadside, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday cleared around 20 encroachments from the Shahnoormiya dargah chowk area. The remaining traders are set to face similar action on Wednesday morning.

The anti-encroachment squad had demolished 14 shops in the Mukundwadi area on Monday. On Tuesday, the team turned its attention to the vicinity of Shahnoormiya Dargah, taking action against the shops situated near D-Mart. These establishments ranged from food stalls to fruit vendors, pan shops and mobile shops, all of which had encroached onto the public space by erecting shops of various sizes.

A large nullah is located behind the encroachments. In the event of heavy monsoon rainfall, the nullah could potentially overflow and pose a threat to the lives of citizens. Protests erupted among the traders, who claimed to possess court-issued stay orders and argued that the land belonged to a private person. However, they were granted a sufficient period to remove their goods before the team deployed JCB machines to dismantle the encroachments. By evening, the team had successfully removed 20 shops.

Police inspector Vyenkatesh Kendre, additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam, designated officer Savita Sonawane, building inspector Sayyed Jamshed and others were present.