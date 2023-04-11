20 encroachments removed from TV Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti-Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed more than 20 encroachments at Sanjaynagar Market in the TV Centre area on Tuesday.

People encroached at the entrance of Sanjay Gandhi Bhaji Market of TV Centre. The road which is 25 feet wide remained just three feet wide due to encroachments. The encroachers were given oral instructions 15 days ago to remove the encroachments.

No single vendor removed the encroachment. The CSMC squad removed the encroachments today. The residents of the areas heaved a sigh of relief after the demolition of the encroachments. The first four iron kiosks from the entrance of the market were seized with the help of JCB.

Some vendors opposed the removal of the encroachment. However, additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, and designated officer Savita Sonawne held discussions with the vendors and assured them of the submitted report of alternative land.

Four vendors constructed four shops on the road in Vegetable Market. They were instructed on Tuesday to remove the encroachments. Action will be taken against them.

Vasant Bhoye, deputy engineering of Cidco Uday Choudhary, Meenal Khillare, junior engineer of the Town Planning Department of the Corporation Pooja Bhoge, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Patil and others participated in the action.