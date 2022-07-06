20 K candidates registered for poly admissions in M’wada

Aurangabad, July 6:

Over 20,000 students registered for admissions to 57 Government and private polytechnics in Marathwada region. There are 10 Government and 47 private polytechnics with 15,040 seats in the region.

More than 20,438 students registered for the first year and director second year admission in the polytechnics. The SSC passed students get admission in the first year while ITI candidates are given admissions to the direct second year.

Joint Director of Technical Education Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that 10,178 candidates confirmed their admission till today. There are 50 Facilitation Centres in the eight districts of the region.

Dr Nagdeve said that special efforts are being to increase admissions of minority students. The last date of registration on July 7. The Directorate of Technical Education is likely to extend the registration.