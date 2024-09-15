20 teachers' unions call for primary schools bandh on Sept 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different unions of primary school teachers decided to observe bandh in schools across the State on September 25 for their various demands including withdrawal of recruitment of contract teachers and orders about the staffing pattern of March 15, 2024.

Sajid Nisar Ahmed said that the schools would observe bandh and a morcha will be taken out to the district collector office in each district on September 25. The decision of the agitation was taken in a meeting of unions held in Pune recently.

The unions' office-bearers said that due to a Government decision, one teacher would be removed from 15,000 schools in the State. They said that this would be an injustice with 2 lakh students of the school.

The unions that the the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act came into existence 13 years ago but, staffing pattern was implemented as per the provisions in the Act and this is against the norms.

“The students will be deprived of quality education just because he or she was born in a hamlet due to less strength of students as per the orders of March 15, 2024,” they added.