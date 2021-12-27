20-year-old girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

A 20-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kailasnagar.

Vaishnavi alias Sakshi Gitesh Gaikwad a resident of Kailasnagar, lane no 2, hanged herself at around 6 pm on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, PSI Ananta Tangde of Jinsi police station rushed to the spot with a team and with the help of relatives admitted Vaishnavi in an unconscious state for treatment. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Vaishnavi was studying in the first year at Sayajirao Gaikwad College, Bazarsawangi. The reason why Vaishnavi committed suicide could not be ascertained. A case of accidental death has been registered at Jinsi police station. PSI SN Siddiqui is further investigating the case.