20-yr-old psycho held for sending obscene photo

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 25:

The rural cyber police arrested Abhishek Ashok Wagh (20, Shivna in Sillod) for displaying an obscene photo of a woman as a status on his Whatsapp profile. The youth had also sent his nude photo to all men and women (of the village) who were in his contact list of phone numbers.

Abhishek is an eighth-class pass drop-out. His father runs a laundry. It so happened that he got one SIM card lying at the Sillod Bus Stand. After reaching Shivna, he inserted the SIM card into his mobile handset. The card was in the name of one Muslim person. Abhishek was well aware that he will not be identified by anybody. Hence he took his obscene photo and circulated it through a WhatsApp account created through this newfound SIM card. Sensation prevailed in the village when all the persons (male and female) on his contact list received the photo. The villagers held the person in whose name the SIM card was registered. Communal tension prevailed in the village. The person then complained to the cyber police station that his card has been stolen. Later on, one woman complained that her photo has been uploaded as DP on a WhatsApp profile created through the newfound SIM card. The cyber police then swung into action and succeeded in tracing Abhishek.

Under the guidance of the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya and additional SP Pawan Bansod, the team comprising inspector Ravindra Nikalje, PSI Bharat Mane, head constable Ravindra Lokhande and team took the action.

Abhishek has committed a similar type of crime three months ago, but the villagers reacted to it passively and ignored the crime. However, the repetition of crime depicts his psycho mentality, said the police.

Paradh police station (in Jalna district) has registered a case against Abhishek for sending an obscene photograph to women. Meanwhile, Paradh police have requested the rural police requesting for the possession of Abhishek for further inquiry.