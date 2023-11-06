20-yr-old woman found dead in Tisgaon well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, the body of a 20-year-old married woman was found in a well, situated in Tisgaon Shivar, on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Devika Lakhan Suryawanshi (Suryawanshinagar, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar).

It is learnt that the family members realised that Devika is missing from the house on Monday at 2 pm. They launched a massive hunt for her, but it was in vain. Later on, the relatives came to know that the body of Devika was lying in the well at 5 pm. Acting upon the information, the police inspector Avinash Aghav, PSI Ganesh Giri and his team reached the spot. They pressed the fire brigade personnel and with their help fished out the body from the well. She was rushed to the government hospital in an unconscious state. However, the doctors declared her dead on examination. Meanwhile, Waluj MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.