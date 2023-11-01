200 agitators booked in 10 cases

#59 identified for indulging in arson and rasta-roko

The rural police have filed offences against more than 200 unidentified agitators from the district in 10 different cases relating to arson and staging rasta roko. Meanwhile, the police have succeeded in identifying 59 agitators.

To press the demand for reservation, the Maratha community members are conducting agitations in different parts of the district. The incidents like burning of tyres and ransacking offices of public representatives have taken place.

On October 30, a massive arson was set in Beed city. The office of a political party, the hotel of a relevant office-bearer and the house of two public representatives were pelted with stones and later burned. This incident created serious repercussions in other parts of the state as well. It may be noted that the house of MLA Prashant Bamb was ransacked, while the vehicle tyres were burnt at other places on the roads. The rural police have registered 10 cases in Gangapur, Vaijapur, Phulambri and Wadod Bazar. The identified agitators were released after serving notices to them. “No untoward incident had taken place in the district. We are constantly in touch with the agitators and all of them agreed for conducting peaceful agitation in the district,” said the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sunil Lanjewar.

Agitation as per constitution

The superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya said,“The agitation should be done in a constitutional way. The agitators should cooperate with the police and not act violently. The career of youths get affected with the filing of offences against them. For any sort of help or information kindly contact the police officers.”

Youth attempts suicide

The agitation for Maratha reservation has been going on for the past many days at Kranti Chowk. On Tuesday, the police came to know that one Akash Shivaji Darkhand (19, Bhanudasnagar) was trying to commit suicide by pouring diesel on his body at a distance away from Kranti Chowk at 6 pm. Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and foiled the bid to end life. The police filed an offence against Akash for trying to commit suicide. He is a college student, it is learnt.