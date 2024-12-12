200 animals rescued in 11 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department reported that over 200 animals were rescued in the city and nearby areas in the past 11 months. Some animals could not be saved due to a lack of timely medical aid. Injured birds on trees were also rescued by nature enthusiasts and the municipal corporation.

To prevent unauthorized tree cutting during construction, a law now mandates prior permission for tree felling. The city's expansion has led to human encroachment on hills and cliffs, replacing natural habitats with urban settlements. Animals often eat plastic along with food, while birds frequently get stuck in kite strings. Recently, nature lovers rescued an injured owl using a fire brigade ladder, an effort that took three hours.

---------------------------(QUOTE)---------------------------

The Life Care Animal Welfare Association, led by Secretary Jayesh Shinde, acts swiftly when informed by citizens. The team recently saved a dog that fell into the water in the Jatwada area.

Wildlife activist Nilesh Jadhav and his team have been instrumental in saving 200 wildlife creatures and birds. Citizens are urged to report such incidents promptly for assistance.------------------(Dr. Kishor Pathak, Honorary Wildlife Warden)