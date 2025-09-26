20,000 Vehicles struggle on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune route as 70% of road is potholes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 20,000 vehicles travel daily on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar–Pune route, which is in a state of neglect, with 70% of the road riddled with potholes. Drivers face major difficulties navigating this damaged stretch, while major repairs by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) have yet to begin.

The state government decided in October 2024 to transfer the route to MSIDC and upgrade it to NH-753F, part of the larger Pune–Shirur–Ahmednagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar national highway improvement project:

• Pune–Shirur (53 km): Upgrade to six lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 7,515 crore, under a 30-year BOT toll model.

• Shirur–Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (including bypasses): Upgrade costing around Rs 9,000 crore (30% institutional loans, 70% MSIDC bank loans).

• Ahilyanagar–Devgad stretch: Upgrade for Rs 410 crore, with further work costing Rs 600 crore.

Toll Collection Plans

Tolls are currently active on the Shirur–Nagar–Devgad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stretch. Post-upgrade, toll collection is expected to continue until December 2029 and January 2037, after which the road will revert to the construction department.

Current Road Condition

• Roads via Kaigaon, Devgad, Nevasa, Ghodegaon, Pandhari Pool, and Ghat stretch to Ahilyanagar are severely damaged.

• Last road widening was done 24 years ago.

• Daily traffic: ~20,000 vehicles.

Pothole Repairs Delayed

MSIDC cannot repair potholes before starting work. Although 40 km of the route has been transferred to MSIDC, toll collection cannot begin without road improvements. A letter has been sent to the Chief Minister, requesting the Public Works Department handle pothole repairs. According to MSIDC sources, repairs will start after the monsoon season.