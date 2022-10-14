210 sugar factories in the state will start crushing

Crushing season might be delayed due to rains

Aurangabad:

Last year, two hundred sugar factories were given permission for crushing. This year, 210 sugar factories will start crushing, said sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

Gaikwad said, there is a possibility that the crushing season, which starts from October 15, will be delayed as it is raining all over the State. At present, 35 factories in the State have been given permission to crush sugarcane and it is likely that the season will start till May next year instead of April. Sugarcane production is expected to decrease even more than last year. A total of 138 lakh tonnes of sugar production is expected and more than 12 lakh tonnes of ethanol will be produced, said Gaikwad.

The Central government has fixed the sugar extraction at 10.25 per cent, accordingly the fair and remunerative price has been fixed to Rs 3,050 per tonne. An area of 14.87 lakh hectares has been fixed for this crushing season. This year, 1413 lakh tonnes of sugarcane will be crushed. The State's sugar quota is 11.20 percent.