211 Hanuman temples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hanuman Janmotsav: Chaptedar, Labesh, Charandas, Langotiya, Jabre uniquely named Hanuman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is home to an astonishing 211 temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. However, it is noteworthy that 95 of these temples are yet to be named. The city has seen a surge in the number of Hanuman temples in recent years, with just a handful of them 50 years ago. The increase is attributed to the expansion of the city's urban area.

Dr Anil Mungikar, a retired professor from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's department of botany, has painstakingly researched and collected information on every Hanuman temple in the city. Some of the popular temples include Langotiya Hanuman in Kasaribazar, Jabre Hanuman in Jadhavmandi, Kanfate Hanuman in Sanmitra Colony, Smashan Maruti in Kailasnagar, Chaptedar Hanuman in Pisadevi, and Labesh Hanuman in Waluj.

The city's 211 Hanuman temples are classified into various categories, including 25 Jagurt Hanuman temples, 24 Dakshin-mukhi Hanuman temples, 14 Sankatmochan Hanuman temples, 5 Pawanputra Hanuman temples, and 5 Maharudra Hanuman temples. The Hanuman Janmotsav, which is dedicated to the birth of Hanuman, will be celebrated on April 6. Citizens are expected to flock to these temples for darshan of Lord Hanuman.