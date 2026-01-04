22 BJP rebels expelled from party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Twenty-two BJP office-bearers have been expelled, losing primary membership and all party posts, after defying party directives and contesting municipal elections as Shinde Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidates. City BJP president Kishor Shitole said their actions damaged party discipline and image.

The expelled include Srikant Ghule, Kunal Marathe, Tejas Vyawahare, Geeta Acharya, Rajendra Wahule, Baliram Kadam, Prashant Bhadane, Madan Navpute, Ganesh Garandwal, Arvind Dongavkar, Raju Khare, Sudam Salunke, Pramod Narwade, Sanket Pradhan, Shri Bhandari, Devyani Simant, Pramod Divekar, Rajshri Pagar, Santosh Patil, Aarti Gutalkar, Ritu Agrawal, and Rahul Chabukswar. Of the 22, eleven joined Shinde Sena, seven are independents, and four joined NCP. They are expected to challenge BJP nominees. Some expelled leaders have been re-inducted in the past, so the action may have limited deterrence, said one now Shinde Sena candidate. The rebellion stemmed from ticket denial. BJP received 1,420 applications across 115 wards and 29 divisions; about 1,200 were interviewed. Initial signals of a grand alliance were later withdrawn, and tickets went to candidates outside surveys, sparking unrest. Of 102 revolting leaders, 76 withdrew, 22 joined other parties, and four contest as independents.