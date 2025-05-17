22-year-old girl physically exploited; threatened on insisting of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chikalthana police have registered a case of sexual exploitation and threatening against a man and two others, on the charge of physically exploiting her for the past two years under the pretext of marriage, and then refusing to marry her.

The names of the accused are Swapnil Santosh Chichit, Jay Santosh Chichit, and Damini (all residents of Hirapur).

A 22-year-old young girl, currently living in the city for work, became acquainted with Swapnil in 2023. During their acquaintance, Swapnil allegedly pretended to be in love with her and, under the pretense of marriage, established a physical relationship with her. However, when the young girl began insisting on marriage over the past few months, Swapnil refused. On May 15, the woman went to his house to demand that he marry her. She has alleged in her complaint that Swapnil and his family members abused and threatened her.