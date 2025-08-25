22-year-old killed in hit-and-run, three injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding unidentified vehicle fatally struck a two-wheeler carrying four youngsters near Hinanagar, Chikalthana, early Sunday.

Pranav Sachin Upadhye (22) died on the spot, while his brother Prathamesh and two friends suffered serious injuries. The accident occurred around 2.30 am when Pranav was dropping his brother to the Cidco bus stand. Originally from Bembli in Dharashiv, the brothers had been living with their maternal uncle in Sundarwadi for work and studies. Their mother was expected to visit, and Prathamesh planned to bring her to the city. On their way, the two met friends and all four rode together. Around 2 am on Sunday, Pranav set out on his two-wheeler to drop Prathamesh at the Cidco bus stand. On the way, they met two friends, and the four of them rode together towards the bus stand. Eyewitnesses said a black speeding vehicle rammed into them from behind, throwing all four off the bike. The injured could not identify the vehicle beyond its colour. Police have registered a case against the unknown driver at MIDC Cidco station. Pranav and Prathamesh lost their father early in life, and their mother raised them through odd jobs. Pranav, who had excelled in Class 12, had recently taken admission for engineering in Barshi, while Prathamesh was employed in the city.