227-acre in Bidkin DMIC set to transform into a state-of-the-art multi-modal logistics park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bidkin phase of the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric), is set to witness significant development with the establishment of a sprawling 227-acre Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP).

This initiative is part of the Central Government's Gati Shakti Abhiyan and the second phase of the Bharat Mala Project, spearheaded by the union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The MMLP in Bidkin is one of the 11 logistics parks planned across the country to bolster the nation's freight and passenger traffic networks.

Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the government will provide land, water, electricity, road infrastructure, and other vital connectivity elements for the project. The MMLP is strategically designed to optimize transportation and logistics operations, thereby significantly reducing costs and time associated with freight movement. It is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Bidkin into a thriving logistics hub.

The ambitious endeavor aims to enhance the country's infrastructure by leveraging economic corridors, roadways, logistics parks, ports, and ropeways. The government envisions reducing logistics costs to approximately 9 percent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a considerable improvement from the current 14-16 percent mark.

Will spur up manufacturing and assembling cluster

The Bidkin project is projected to generate an extensive array of direct and indirect employment opportunities. The establishment of the MMLP will spur the development of manufacturing and assembling clusters in its vicinity. Furthermore, it will attract various businesses to set up operations, fostering economic growth and industrial expansion in the region.

City to become major player in logistic sector

Earlier plans to construct a logistics park near Karmad were shelved due to its proximity to the dry-port at Jalna. However, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has recently emerged as a thriving logistics hub. The upcoming MMLP in Bidkin is expected to provide a significant impetus to the region's growth, further solidifying its position as a major player in the logistics sector, said Auric officials.