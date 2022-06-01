23 Ambulance Help Riders donate blood

Aurangabad, May 31:

To reduce the blood shortage and help the patients in getting blood, the members of the Ambulance Help Rider group donated blood at the divisional blood bank of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. In all, 23 help riders donated blood.

The city was facing a tremendous shortage of blood from the last few days. The shortage caused relatives of the patients to visit private blood banks for blood. This newspaper had highlighted the issue. Many had come forward to donate blood. Taking note, 23 help riders donated blood in the GMCH divisional blood bank. Chief coordinator Sandeep Kulkarni, Bhushan Koli, Smita Patare, Vinod Rukar, Manoj Jain, Ranjeet Salunke, Mukesh Gadekar and Prasad Kasture and Harshal Patil were present.

Donor bank by the group

Help riders group has started a donor bank in which citizens have to fill in their information through online application. Whenever a needy person needs blood, help riders will contact the donor. Blood donors will be sent where needed, Kasture said.