23 evaluation centres established to expedite assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has established 23 evaluation centres within its jurisdiction to complete the assessment of answer books and the result declaration on time.

It may be noted that the result of many postgraduate courses was not declared on time. One of the reasons for pending results was teachers' reluctant to evaluate the answer books of students on time. There was resentment among students.

The examinations of various undergraduate courses including B A, B Com and B Sc were held recently while students of postgraduate courses will appear for the examination from May 16 onwards. Bamu held a meeting of principals recently instructing them to send teachers for the assessment work.

With a view to completing the assessment work on time, 23 evaluation centres were set up in the four districts. The teachers will go to the centre for the assessment of the given answer books. The administration already warned principals and teachers of taking stern action for refusing the evaluation work. There are deans of four different faculties. Each of them was given the responsibility as coordinator of each district to expedite evaluation work with planning.

The district-wise number of evaluation centres is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (six), Beed (eight), Jalna (five) and Dharashiv (four).