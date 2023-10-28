23 farmers producing companies in district to start own industries under Smart scheme

Smart scheme provides a subsidy of up to 60 percent of the total project cost and a maximum of Rs 4 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) scheme, 23 farmers producing companies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will set up various types of agricultural supply industries like animal feed manufacturing, grain cleaning unit, fruit processing industry, onion, ginger, and turmeric drying and processing businesses. Additionally, some companies have been approved by the agriculture department for warehouses and farm equipment banks.

The Smart scheme provides a subsidy of up to 60 percent of the total project cost and a maximum of Rs 4 crore to farmers producing companies to set up agribusinesses, purchase agricultural implements, and build godowns.

The agriculture department aims to provide benefits to 31 agricultural producing companies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district under these schemes. In all, 43 agricultural producing companies of the district have applied to the agriculture department for setting up industries under the Smart Scheme and setting up an agricultural equipment bank. Proposals of 28 of these companies were given preliminary approval, and the agriculture commissioner has approved the proposals of 23 farmer producer companies from the department of agriculture. The remaining agricultural production companies are on the waiting list.

Approval has been given to two farmers producing companies in the district to set up godowns and agricultural equipment banks. Proposals of nine companies were approved for setting up animal feed units, and one company has been approved for setting up an onion storage and sales center. Proposals of five companies have been approved for setting up grain cleaning and grading units, and four companies have been approved for setting up fruit processing industries.

Farm producer companies proposals approved:

Paithan - 7

Khultabad - 3

Kannad - 4

Phulambri - 2

Gangapur - 2

Sillod - 2

Vaijapur - 2