23 rounds of counting for Aurangabad Central

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

14 tables for EVM votes,

9 for postal, as it floats.

150 staff, ready to try,

24 candidates reaching for the sky,

By 1:30, we’ll see who’ll fly!

The winner of the Aurangabad Central Assembly will be declared by 1:30 pm on Saturday. Returning Officer Venkata Rathod said 23 rounds will count 2,18,966 votes. Postal ballot counting will start at 8 am, followed by EVM votes at 8.30 am. Results from the first round are expected within 30 minutes.

Uddhav Sena's stronghold

Aurangabad Central has been a Uddhav Sena bastion, except for 2014. The district is keenly watching the outcome. 59.35% voter turnout was recorded on Wednesday,. Counting will take place at the Government Polytechnic College in Osmanpura. Each round will take about 30 minutes. The 23rd round will skip tables 13 and 14. Postal ballot counting, handled on nine tables, may take 3-4 hours.

Postal Ballots

Counting starts at 8 am.

Votes received one minute before counting will be accepted.

A total of 2,705 postal votes have been received.

96 ballots were mailed, and 10 were returned with votes.

Recount applications

Candidates can request a recount if the victory margin is narrow. Applications must be submitted in writing within the set timeframe.

Discrepancy measures

Polling stations reported voting figures, and polling officers submitted written records with EVMs. If discrepancies arise, the EVM will be set aside for investigation, Rathod said.