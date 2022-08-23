23-yr-old youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

A 23-year-old youth Vikas Rajendra Jadhav (Nandeda in Gangapur) ended his life by hanging to the roof of his house at Nandeda village, near Waluj MIDC area, on Monday at 3 pm. The police have recovered a suicide note, but could not find the exact reason behind taking the extreme step.

It so happened that Dilip Satpute and Bapu Jadhav, on finding Vikas hanging to the tin roof of the house, rushed him to the government hospital in an unconscious state. However, the hospital’s doctor declared him dead on examination at 7.30 pm. MIDC Waluj police have registered an offence in this regard. It is learnt that the cops have recovered a suicide note stating that he is ending his life on his own and nobody should be held responsible for it. Further investigation is on.