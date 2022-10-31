232 encroachments in way of main water pipeline removed

Acting upon the orders of the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to speed up the new water supply scheme, the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, on Monday, conducted a review meeting at the collectorate.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has claimed that 232 commercial encroachments falling on the route have been removed, while the same number of encroachments are to be removed. Hence legal notices have been served to them before taking the action. Besides, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been instructed to submit the alignment of the road in two days.

Hereafter the meeting will be held every week to record the status of work and speed them up. Two days ago, the Department of Forest (DoF) halted the works of the new water supply scheme. Hence a remedy has been found for it. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has been instructed to research and finds out new and latest technology regarding the Jack Well. The meeting discussed two alternatives. Of which, one will be finalised after discussion with the divisional commissioner by November 15.

Earlier, NHAI was instructed to remove encroachments. Hence, the officials in the meeting told that 232 properties had been removed and notices have been issued to existing 151 residential properties. The removal of encroachments will be made by reviewing the progress of the water pipeline works. Meanwhile, the discussion on the alignment of the road adjacent to GMCH was also discussed and directed to be finalised in two days. It is hoped that the old water pipeline works will gain momentum after November 7.

Meanwhile, the collector instructed NHAI to increase the number of poclain and speed up other works; get the new ultrasonic machines in 3-4 days; increase three teams for pipe coating; increase 400 masonry workers for the construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) etc. MSEDCL will be starting to relocate electricity poles, soon.