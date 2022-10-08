236 civic officials to get postings after promotions

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Here is a good news for Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) 236 officials and personnel, who were granted promotion four months ago, as their long wait of getting positions is likely to end this Diwali festival. The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari will be taking a decision upon it in a specially called meeting on October 11.

Earlier, if any deserving officer or personnel seeking promotion had to protect the interest of politicians in power in AMC and remain in their good books. Indeed, it was quiet a tough task. However, there is an administrator's rule in the AMC since April 2020. The then civic chief adopted a policy to please everybody. He has granted promotions to many who does not even fits the bill using the word adhoc. Hence some of them also raised an objection. Following the controversy, the issue of promotions was kept aside.

However, the unions of AMC officers and employees pursued the proposal and spoke with the new civic chief, who then ordered the Establishment Section to prepare the proposals. It has become a core issue in AMC. It may be noted that the assistant commissioner Vikram Darade has been transferred to Khuldabad, but he will be relieved after granting promotion to him. Now, all eyes are set on the decision to be taken by the civic chief in the meeting. It is hoped that the meeting will direct the AMC to fill up the vacant posts and remove the pending backlog.