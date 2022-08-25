24 gold medals presented to meritorious

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The meritorious students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were presented with 24 gold medals in the foundation day programme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) held on Tuesday.

A total of 71 cash prizes for the year 2020 and 76 cash prizes for the year 2021 were also presented in the programme.

The names of some of the gold medalists are as follows; Geeta Thakur- MA Hindi (chancellor’s medal), Pragati Belkhade-MA Marathi (P I Sonakmble and Laxmibai Baburaoji Jadhav Gold Medals). Sagar Bhirav-M A English (Principal S T Pradhan Gold Medal), Rohini Sharma-MFA (Yadavrao Patil Gold Medal), Shaikh Muskhan-B A English (Vimalbai Bhujangrao Kulkarni Gold Medal), Sudhir Salve-B Sc (Seth Biharilalji Bhakkad Gold Medal), Mohmed Insa-M Sc Chemistry (Dayanand Bandodkar Gold Medal), Sudarshan Shinde-B J (Lokmat Gold Medal).

Box

10 employees also felicitated

A total of ten employees of the university were also honoured on the completion of Ph D and other courses.