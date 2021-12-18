24 students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy selected in campus interview

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

YB Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) organised a campus recruitment drive on its campus here on Saturday.

GeBBS Health Care Solutions which is one of the fast growing companies and has a plant at MIDC, Chikalthana, conducted the campus interview of 58 B Pharm and M Pharm students. It selected 24 students.

Team from GeBBS Health Care Solutions Comprising of Milind Kulkarni (Manager-HR), Sagar Nikaje and Ajinkya Kati (Executives-HR), Denesh Gulukula, Abdul Khalik and Swapnil Bhalerao were present.

Wishing best of luck to the selected students, College Principal Dr Abubakar Bawazir said that every year, the college holds campus interviews of various reputed pharmaceutical industries so that pharmacy students can get excellent career opportunities.

The students expressed gratitude to the college administration including the chairperson of Maulana Azad Educational Trust, Principal and members of Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) and Dr S R Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib for providing opportunity.