24-yr-old youth booked for raping minor girl

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Daulatabad police station has registered an offence against a youth on charge of raping a minor age girl under the pretext of marrying her.

The police inspector Shivaji Taware confirmed that acting upon the complaint of the minor victim the police have also booked the accused under the POCSO Act.

According to the complainant, the accused Sameer Salim Maniyar (24) befriended her and later on developed physical relations claiming that he wanted to marry her. He threatened of killing her family member if she informs anybody about it.

Nine months ago, the accused married another girl. On questioning, the accused told the victim not to meet him or else he will malign her image in society. In the meantime, the minor victim came to know that she is four months pregnant. The relatives of the victim contacted the accused but claimed that he has not developed any physical relations with the girl.

Hence the victim contacted the police for justice. Taware got the complaint registered and assistant PI Sanjay Gite is investigating the case. Meanwhile, the accused fled away from the village after he learnt about the complaint lodged against him.