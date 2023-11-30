248 candidates selected in Maharojgar Melava

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Cell of

Divisional Commissionerate, Akhil Bhartiya Shriswami Samarth Gurupith (Nashik) and National Career Service jointly organised Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Divisional Maharojgar Melava at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-I, recently. The representatives of 42 different companies from the district conducted the interviews. Career counselling and guidance on entrepreneurship were also done.

A total of 1268 candidates appeared for the interviews while 663 were selected for the first round.

Of them, 248 were selected for the jobs in the final round. The coordinators of different departments guided the participants.