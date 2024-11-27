25 candidates fail to save faces on losing deposits in Phulambri Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Believe it or not, 25 candidates, out of 27, who were in the fray from the Phulambri (106) constituency have lost their security deposits after they failed to secure the minimum vote share stipulated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Besides, of the total candidates, 19 secured fewer votes than the None Of The Above (Nota) option opted for by the voters on November 20. The Nota figure was 936.

There was a triangular fight in the constituency between BJP (Mahayuti’s) candidate Anuradha Atul Chavan, Congress (Maha Vikas Aghadi’s) Vilas Keshavrao Autade and Shiv Sena rebel Ramesh Pawar. Chavan won the election by a margin of 32,501 votes. She polled 1,35,046, while her nearest rival Autade secured 1,02,545 votes and Pawar got 13,010.

Criteria for deposit

The voter turnout was 72.22 per cent on November 20. The total strength of voters in the constituency was 3.70 lakh, of which, 2,68,729 voters cast their votes. There were 27 candidates in the fray. “As per the EC norms, the security deposit for open candidates is Rs 10,000 and for category contestants (scheduled caste or scheduled tribe - SC/ST) is Rs 5,000 each. Underthe Representation of People Act, 1951, the security deposit is forfeited if a candidate fails to secure at least one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in their constituency. Hence 25 candidates in the Phulambri constituency lost their security deposit,” said the Returning Officer Brijesh Patil.

To be precise the above 25 candidates failed to secure over 44,000 votes, out of the total valid votes polled last Wednesday.

Names of losers

Independents (16) – There were 16 independents. Of which, those who secured votes above 500 include Ramesh Devidas Pawar (13,010), Mangesh Sable (1373), Taufique Ahmed (968), Jagannath Kale (935) and Abdul Rahim Naikwadi (636). Rest all independents secured less than 500 votes.

Political Parties (11) – There were 11 candidates from different national, state and regional parties. Barring the winner and the first runner’s up, the names of other candidates include VBA’s Mahesh Ninale (6,170), BSP’s Amol Pawar (1531), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha’s Ramesh Katkar (1,115), Balasaheb Pathrikar of MNS (843), Republican Sena’s Chandrakant Rupekar (740), Azad Samaj Party’s (Kanshi Ram) Dinkar Kharat (636), VCK’s Dr Kailashchandra Bansode (256), Peoples Party of India’s (Democratic) Sunil Salve (191) and All India Forward Bloc’s Rajesh Wankhede (107).