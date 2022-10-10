25 colleges to become autonomous soon: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that 25 colleges within the university’s jurisdiction would become autonomous in the coming days.

He was speaking in a meeting of vice-chancellors of Marathwada and Khandesh organised in Bamu on Monday.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that there is a positive response from the college and a group of 25 colleges was set up. He said that the administration has given academic flexibility which is the first step towards autonomy.

Bamu develops 13 softwares

He said that the university has incorporated education with modern technology along with higher education research. “A total of 13 software were developed by Bamu for academic, examination, accounts and administrative departments during the last three years,” he added.

Some of the important points presented by the Bamu in the meeting are as follows;

--On-screen Evaluation System was developed as per the recommendations of Agrawal Committee. The new system will be implemented in the next examination session

--Fine Tracking System and using software from undergraduate to Ph D admission process

--Affiliation of three colleges was withdrawn after an academic audit while the admission process was banned in 25 colleges. The strength of 45 colleges was reduced.