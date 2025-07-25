25% extra compensation for landowners along Shaktipeeth Expressway Route

Ask ChatGPT

Digital access to land maps to ensure transparency

Landowners consenting to the acquisition for the upcoming Rs 75,000 crore Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway will receive an additional 25% compensation, officials announced during a high-level regional workshop held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Friday.

The new expressway, set to boost connectivity after the Samruddhi Mahamarg, will pass through 12 districts, including six from Marathwada: Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv. The remaining districts are Wardha, Yavatmal, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg. District collectors from these areas were present at the workshop to discuss acquisition strategy under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and the Maharashtra Highway Act. To tackle confusion around land boundaries, the Settlement Commissionerate stated that all surveys will be digital. Landowners will be able to access verified maps online before acquisition begins. Advanced technology previously used for Samruddhi will be deployed for faster and more accurate demarcation. Officials also revealed that the 802-km expressway will not only link major pilgrimage sites like Parli-Vaijnath, Aundha Nagnath, Mahur, Tuljapur, Pandharpur, Kolhapur, and Akkalkot but also include a green corridor and improvements to nearby water channels. The Samruddhi Expressway cost Rs 64,000 crore, while the proposed 802 km Shaktipeeth Highway from Wardha to Sindhudurg is expected to cost around Rs 75,000 crore, including land acquisition.

Voices from the Workshop

Farmer-first approach

“Acquisition will be done only with farmers’ consent. District collectors will engage directly with villagers to ensure transparency.”

Jitendra Pappalkar, divisional commissioner

Green, sustainable connectivity

“The 802-km-long Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway green corridor and upgraded water channels will enhance both connectivity and sustainability.”

Anilkumar Gaikwad, vice-chairman & MD, MSRDC

Digital land clarity

“Demarcation will be swift and precise. Landowners can digitally verify maps through the Monarch system for complete clarity.”

Suhas Divase, settlement commissioner