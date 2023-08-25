2.5 year old boy injured in firing incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 2.5-year-old boy was seriously injured after hitting by a bullet in his house in Ahilyadevinagar area in Gangapur on Friday evening. The injured boy has been identified as Aryan Rahul Rathod. The bullet hit him on the middle of his forehead.

Police said, Rahul Kalyan Rathod (29), his wife Sangeeta and son Aryan lives in a rented house of Navnath Ambadas Bharad in Ahilyadevi for the past four months. Rahul works in a private finance company. On Friday at around 6 pm, a loud sound of firing was heard from his house. Later, Rahul and his wife were seen taking injured Aryan to the Vithai Hospital. At that time, Sangeeta was shouting that her son Aryan was hit by a bullet. The nearby resident immediately informed the police.

Sub-divisional police officer Prakash Bele, PI Satyajeet Taieetwale, PSI Deepak Auti and others rushed to the spot and found a country-made gun in the kitchen. Out of the three cartridges in the pistol, only two were found in the gun. The details of the incident was not known till late at night.

Meanwhile, after admitting Aryan in the hospital, Rahul came to the house and hide the pistol in the kitchen. He then took the injured Aryan to the Government Medical College and Hosipital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Dr Rajesh Gadde who gave Aryan first aid told that the bullet was hit in the middle of the forehead.