UP: 15-year-old girl abducted in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 : A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Lucknow on Thursday, said officials.

According to the officials, the minor girl went missing on the evening of June 27 from her house in the Sadar Bazaar area.

The officials further added that the minor girl had come to visit her grandmother's house.

"The minor girl had come to visit her grandmother's house in the Sadar Bazar sub-locality of the Cantonment Police Station area," they said.

The officials also said that the family members of the abducted minor submitted a Tahrir to the police on the matter.

"Family members gave Tahrir to the police," they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor