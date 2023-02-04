Small scale industries waiting for plots from Amrut scheme

-Industries minister Uday Samant had announced four months ago to give small units to such industries under the Atal

Aurangabad: Due to non-availability of plots, small scale industries are not getting plots from MIDC despite making demands. Hundreds of companies have set up their units as sub-tenants in other companies. Industries minister Uday Samant had announced four months ago to give small units to such industries under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana. However the entrepreneurs are waiting for the units.

Industries minister Samant held a meeting of Aurangabad entrepreneurs in Auric in October. In this meeting the small entrepreneurs had raised the issue that they are not getting plots from MIDC and stated that those industries outside the jurisdiction of the MIDC were not getting constant electricity supply and any electricity subsidy benefits from the government. Samant had then declared to provide 2000 sq ft plots under Amrut Yojana for small scale industries in Waluj and Chikalthana industrial areas.

It was announced that 1,000 sq ft of this space will be constructed. The MIDC administration had submitted a proposal to the industries department to construct the units. However, four months have passed since the announcement. But no progress has been made in this regard. Moreover, MIDC has not announced a clear policy about who will get the units.

Scheme for construction of units

MIDC has prepared a proposal to implement this scheme on 7 acres in Chikalthana MIDC and 12 acres in Waluj MIDC. In both the places, the units will be built and sold to the entrepreneurs. As of now, the administration has not expressed any view on who is eligible to apply for this post, said MIDC sources.