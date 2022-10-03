250 MSRTC buses booked for Dussehra conventions

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The political leaders and activists from the city will go to Mumbai for the Dussehra Convention on October 4. For which, out of the 536 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Aurangabad division, 250 buses have been booked. These buses will be stationed in Mumbai for two days, due to which the passengers may face severe inconvenience during the festival season.

The Dussehra conventions of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde will be held in Mumbai. The booking of 250 buses have been done in which the leaders and activists will go to Mumbai. The administration had to cancel the planned schedule of the buses during the festival season.