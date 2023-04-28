2500 citizens to be trained in rescue operation

Rs 4 crore for disaster management

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District administration has made a provision of Rs 4 crores for disaster relief during the upcoming monsoon season. The district has experienced heavy rainfall for the past four years, and hence the administration has planned to train 2500 citizens in rescue operations. The focus will be on the 43 villages in Paithan, Gangapur, and Vaijapur tehsil that are below the flood line.

The district disaster management department has started preparations for the monsoon season. The department has purchased necessary materials. Moreover, the administration plans to provide rescue work kits in every Gram Panchayat. To prepare for any disaster, the disaster management department has equipped itself with modern equipment. The district collector has made a provision of Rs 4 crores from the district planning committee to purchase the modern materials.

The district administration has also set up a system to transport one quintal of materials and people if the water wreaks havoc during the monsoon season.

The citizens of 43 villages in the flood line have received training in rescue operations, ensuring their safety during the monsoon season. The district administration has instructed all pre-monsoon works to be completed by May 31 to avoid any delays. Last year, the district faced two heavy rainfall situations, which is why the district administration is focusing more on the villages near the Godavari river this year.

The district administration aims to ensure the safety of the citizens during the monsoon season and provide them with necessary assistance in case of any disasters.