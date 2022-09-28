25000 activists from city to attend Dussera Rally in Mumbai

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The Mahanagar Pramukh of Shiv Sena’s Shinde group, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, today claimed that more than 25,000 activists from the district will be going to Mumbai through 300 buses and 5,000 four-wheelers to attend the Hindu Janjagaran Melava to be held under the leadership of chief minister Eknath Shinde, on the occasion of Dussera, in Mumbai.

The MLA was speaking at a press conference organised to apprise the media about the preparations for the Dussera rally in Mumbai. Jaiswal said, “All the MLAs, office-bearers and activists in the

district have been geared up to attend the grand public gathering. The majority of the activists will be attending the function from the district. The agriculture minister Abdul Sattar has booked 300 buses and each MLA has also booked a private bus. Besides, there are private vehicles off the office-bearers also.”

Meanwhile, a Hindu Garv Garjana meet has been organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on September 30 to review preparations for Mumbai’s meeting. The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre and all MLAs will be attending the meet. The district president Rajendra Janjal, Rajendra Pawar, a few former corporators, and activists were present at the press conference.

The Dussera meet is held in Mumbai since the inception of

Shiv Sena. However, the Shiv Sainiks would use to attend it with enthusiasm, but they never felt the need of taking the activists to Mumbai. Now, also Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has not booked any buses. Then Shinde-group feel there is a need for it? Do the group fear that the activists would not be enthusiastic about visiting Mumbai? In reply to this question, the MLA was not having a convincing reply.