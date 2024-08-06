26-yr-old engineer commits suicide by hanging

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the Waluj MIDC area after a young engineer who got married just over a month ago committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Tuesday morning (at 9 am). The deceased has been identified as Rohit Bharat Khopde (26, Devgirinagar).

The patriarch of the family, Bharat Khopde, moved from Ambade (From Bhor tehsil in Pune district) to Waluj for livelihood, 30 years ago. After living in a rented room for a few days, the Khopde family purchased their own house in Devgirinagar and permanently settled in Waluj Mahanagar. After getting his daughter married two years ago, Rohit, who recently completed his engineering education and secured a good position in a reputed company in Waluj, was married with grandeur on June 23, 2024, to a girl from the industrial area in Bajajnagar. Everything was going smoothly.

Last ‘Best of Luck’

Rohit’s wife has completed her D.Ed. On Tuesday (August 6) at 7.30 am, she was called for a school interview. Rohit told his wife to go with his parents and stayed home. With a smile on his face, Rohit wished his wife ‘Best of Luck’ as she left for the nearby school with her in-laws. After a successful interview, his wife rushed home to share the good news with Rohit, only to find him hanging in his room. Seeing this, both Rohit’s wife and his parents were devastated. Hearing their loud cries, neighbours, and relatives gathered. Sudhakar Kamble and Santosh Gole took the unconscious Rohit to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 10.45 am.

Sadness in the community

Since Rohit was born and had his primary education in Waluj, he and his family had good connections in the area. People who knew Rohit, who was known for being quiet and calm, were puzzled and saddened, asking why he took such a drastic step when everything seemed fine at home. The police stated that no suicide note was found on Rohit, so the reason for his suicide is still unclear. Further investigation is on.