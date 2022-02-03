2.62 lakh people skip second dose of vaccine

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

In all, 2,62,850 people in the district who have completed 84 days with the first dose of corona vaccine are avoiding taking the second dose.

To motivate these citizens to get vaccinated, the health department of the Zilla Parishad will now take the help of NGO. It was decided in a meeting of the health committee held on Thursday under the chairmanship of chairman Avinash Galande. Galande said that district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke presented the status of covid vaccination in the district. Accordingly, 2,62,850 citizens of the district are eligible for the second dose of vaccine. But they are avoiding it. The help of Marathwada Gramin Vikas Sanstha will be taken to complete this vaccination. The organization will carry out awareness work in the villages, setting up tents for camps, transporting bedridden elderly people to the vaccination center and arranging breakfast and meals for the health workers.

Vaccination of students stopped

In all, 1,27,962 students in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated. There are government orders to give covaxin vaccine to students. However, due to the shortage of the vaccine in the last few days, vaccination of students has stopped.

District wise number of citizens:

Aurangabad – 48677

Gangapur – 37,306

Kannad – 39,833

Khultabad – 3,941

Paithan – 41,080

Phulambi – 12,919

Sillod – 33,505

Soygaon – 9,402

Vaijapur – 36,167