262 properties regularised in Guntewari scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Town Planning Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) approved 262 files of property regularisation under the Gunthewari scheme.

The CSMC earned a revenue of Rs 10.34 crore from them.

It may be noted that the Civic Body gave a 50 per cent concession in betterment charges to regularlise properties under the Gunthewari scheme.

The bonanza received a good response from property holders. A total of 708 property holders submitted their proposals.

The Town Planning Department approved 262 files of them. The administration received a revenue of Rs 10.34 crore. The coffers of CSMC will receive large revenue if the remaining files are approved instantly.

In the beginning, the Civic body made it compulsory to pay 100 per cent betterment charges to avail of the scheme. The property holders had turned their back towards it. There was a demand from residents to give 50 per cent concessions in the charges.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth started the properties regularisation campaign on April 1, 2024, under the Gunthewari scheme. He announced a 50 per cent concession in betterment charges to regularise illegal properties up to 2000 square feet.

The property holders were urged to submit the proposal through architects.

With the commencement of the regularisation drive, property owners started submitting files. A total of 708 files were submitted from April 1 to June 6, period. The Corporation received Rs 10.43 crore in revenue on the approval of 262 files. Some property holders accused the civic body of delaying the approval of the proposal. Even after the generation of a certificate, it was delayed for just the signature of the authority.

Box

369 files from Satara-Deolai

Property owners started submitting proposals to regularise illegal constructions under the Gunthewari scheme on the announcement of a 50 per cent concession in betterment charges. The maximum number of files (369) has been received from Satara-Deolai areas. The Corporation got a revenue of 6.34 crore from them.