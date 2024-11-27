27 candidates lose deposits in (109) Aurangabad East Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a closely contested election in the 109 East constituency, a total of 27 out of 29 candidates had their deposits seized after failing to secure one-sixth of the total valid votes.

Atul Save of the BJP emerged victorious by a narrow 1% margin over Imtiaz Jaleel. The rest of the candidates could not meet the required vote threshold, leading to the forfeiture of their deposits. The electoral race in this controversial constituency was marked by factors like vote splits, religious polarization, and strategic micro-planning. However, only Save and Jaleel managed to cross the required vote threshold, while the rest fell below the line for deposit retention.

What happens when a candidate's deposit is forfeited?

When contesting elections, candidates are required to pay a deposit along with their nomination form. This deposit is forfeited if the candidate fails to secure at least one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in the constituency. Candidates who achieve this threshold have their deposit refunded. For example, if the total valid votes in a constituency are 2,00,000, a candidate must secure at least 33,332 votes to retain their deposit. If they fall short, their deposit is forfeited. The deposit amount varies: Rs 12,500 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and Rs 25,000 for others.

“I observed a clear voter mandate in the East constituency. Out of 29 candidates, only the winner and the runner-up retained their deposits, while others failed to meet the one-sixth voter threshold. This emphasizes the importance of a strong campaign and effective voter outreach. The results serve as a reminder of the accountability demanded in elections. It’s always fascinating to witness democracy in action and the crucial role voters play in shaping their constituency’s future.”-----------(Returning Officer, Chetan Girse)

Candidates lost their deposits from the 109 Aurangabad East Constituency Name of the candidates Lahu Shewale (Indian National Congress)-12568, Afsar Khan (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)-6507, Shital Bansunde (Bahujan Samaj Party)-1233, Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed (Samajwadi Party)-5943, Isa Yasin(All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E Millat)-567, Jaiprakash Ghorpade(Peasants And Workers Party of India)-155, Yogesh Suradkar (Lokrajya Party)- 157, Rahul Pandit (SableAazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram))-369, Saheb Khan (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party)-113, Ravikiran Pagare(Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi)-57 and all independents including Zakira Alias Shakila Pathan-142, Tasneem Bano(61), Daivshali Zine(188), Neeta Bhalerao(472), Pashu Shaikh(495), Madhukar Tribhuvan (101), Mohsin Sir Nasim Bhai (82), Rahul Nikam(99), Lateef Khan(130), Shamim Mohammad Shaikh(315), Shahzad Khan(672), Shaikh Gufran Ahmed(67), Saddam Shaikh(99), Salim Patel(89), Sominath Veer (94), Santosh Salve(64) and Hanif Shah(65).

