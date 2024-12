27 Entrepreneurs depart for Dubai Study Tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MASSIA sent 27 entrepreneurs to Dubai for an auto mechanic industrial study tour. The tour focuses on understanding the latest trends, innovations and technologies in the automotive sector, said MASSIA president Chetan Raut and coordinator Dilip Chaudhary.

The group includes president Chetan Raut, vice president Arjun Gaikwad and entrepreneurs Sachin Gayke, Suresh Khillare, Rajesh Vidhate, Shrikant Suryawanshi, Santosh Nimbulkar, Ashok Thorat, Sukumar Samge, Janardan Autade, Tukaram Potale, Pramod Kankale, Chetan Chavan, Dnyaneshwar Parbat, Ashish Pal, Pravin Chaudhary, Vishnu Deshmukh, Anand Devar, Jitendra Raut, Shubham Shelke, Shashi Shelke, Mihir Raut, Sunil Pawar, Vishwajeet Thorat, Sandeep Abhang, Prashant Gaikwad and Ravi Subramanyam.

---------------------------------------(BOX)--------------------------------------------

Photo Caption: MASSIA entrepreneurs from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar leave for Dubai's Auto Mechanic Expo.