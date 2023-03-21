270 lawyers will get chambers on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Inauguration of 270 lawyers chambers constructed in the High Court premises in the first phase will be held on March 25 at 10 am in the presence of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai, Justice Rishikesh Roy, Justice Abhay Oak and Justice Dipankar Dutta. Also the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Sanjay Gangapurwala, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna Varale and Justice Ravindra Ghuge will also be present.

In the programme, 5 lawyers will be allotted chambers by the judges on a representative basis. Out of total 510 chambers, 270 will be distributed in the first phase. Likewise, 45 of these chambers are for government advocates of the State government, said president of the advocates association Adv Nitin Chaudhary and secretary Adv Suhas Urgunde.