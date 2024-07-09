28 circles in Marathwada witnesses heavy rainfall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

From midnight on Monday to early Tuesday, torrential rains lashed 28 circles (mandals) across eight districts in Marathwada. This included a few circles each from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts, affecting 560 villages. Meanwhile, a total of 26 people have lost their lives so far this monsoon due to various incidents.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the circles Chitte Pimpalgaon, Vihamandwa and Bhendala recorded 108 mm, 65 mm, and 79 mm of rainfall respectively.

In Jalna district, Rohilagad, and Watur circles each recorded 73 mm, while Dhoksaal circle recorded 76 mm of rain. In Beed district, the rainfall recorded by different circles include Amalaner - 106 mm, Ashti - 73 mm, Kada - 68 mm, Dhamangaon - 85 mm, and Dhanora - 103 mm. In the Latur district, Panchincholi, Aurad, and Halgara circles recorded 90 mm, 121 mm, and 121 mm rainfall.

In Dharashiv district, Moha recorded 71 mm, Govindpur 65 mm, and Terkheda Circle recorded 69 mm of rain. In Nanded district, Barhali circle recorded 65 mm of rain, while in Parbhani district, Sangvi recorded 120 mm, Charthana 89 mm, and Waghi Dhanora circle recorded 65 mm of rain. In Hingoli district, the circlewise rainfall recorded include Sisram - 74 mm, Malhivrayat - 65 mm, Sengaon -74 mm, Goregaon - 74 mm, Aajegaon - 74 mm, Pankanhergaon - 65 mm, and Hatta - 106 mm.

Districtwise circles recording heavy rainfall

District Circles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 3

Jalna 3

Beed 5

Latur 3

Dharashiv 3

Nanded 1

Parbhani 3

Hingoli 7

Total 28

18.9 mm rainfall in Marathwada

Marathwada received 18.9 mm of rain on July 9. So far in July, there has been 70 mm of rainfall. In June, the region received 183 mm of rain. The annual average rainfall in Marathwada is 688 mm. By July 9 last year, the region had received 120 mm of rain, while this year, it has received 135 mm.

26 deaths in 39 days

In the past 39 days, rain has claimed 26 lives in Marathwada. This includes incidents of people being swept away by water and deaths due to lightning strikes. Besides, 15 people have been injured. A total of 385 livestock, both small and large, have perished. The rain has also caused the collapse of 55 sheds and damage to 495 properties. The rain has also resulted in the loss of 922 hectares of rain-fed agricultural land belonging to 1,208 farmers.