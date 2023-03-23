28-year-old woman ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 28-year-old married woman ended her life by consuming poison at her residence in Jangla Tanda of Soyegaon tehsil on Wednesday at 3 pm. The deceased have been identified as Mayabai Ramesh Rathod.

She ended her life when there was no one present in the house. The incident came to light when the relatives came to the house in the evening.

She leaves behind a family comprising a husband, one son and one daughter. Fardapur police station has registered a case in this regard. The police are investigating the case under the guidance of the assistant police inspector Bharat More.