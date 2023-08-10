285 entrepreneurs get Rs 8.37 crore subsidy for business
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 285 entrepreneurs have been given a subsidy of Rs 8.37 crore under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme. The subsidy has been given to help them start their own businesses.
The loan facility is available to educated unemployed youth from urban and rural areas. The general category beneficiaries in urban areas are given a 15 percent subsidy, while rural beneficiaries and SC, ST, women and disabled applicants are given a 25-35 percent subsidy.
The subsidy amount is paid by the district industry centre to the loan account of the beneficiary after three years of disbursement of the loan.
In the last three years, 55 beneficiaries have been given a subsidy of Rs 1.87 crore in 2020-21, 94 beneficiaries have been given a subsidy of Rs 3.63 crore in 2021-22, and 133 beneficiaries have been given a subsidy of Rs 2.85 crore in 2022-23.
The number of borrowers sanctioned in the district is as follows:
Up to Rs 1 lakh: 32
Rs 1-2 lakh: 65
Rs 2-5 lakh: 133
Rs 5-10 lakh: 209
Rs 10-15 lakh: 11
Rs 15-25 lakh: 37
Rs 25-50 lakh: 16